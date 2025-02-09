The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 12.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (27-1); No. 1 seed for Open Division playoffs; 1
2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (27-2); With Brayden Burries, Mustangs will be tough to beat; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (24-4); A Roosevelt vs. St. John Bosco game is coming Feb. 25 ; 3
4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-5); Won share of first Trinity League title; 5
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (22-6); Will get third meeting vs. Harvard-Westlake; 9
6. SIERRA CANYON (20-5); Maximo Adams is on his way to becoming a top player; 6
7. LA MIRADA (24-4); Matadores open with Harvard-Westlake in Open Division; 7
8. REDONDO UNION (23-3); Sea Hawks certainly have talent to make a title run; 4
9. JSERRA (21-7); Time for Brannon Martinsen to step up; 8
10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (25-3); Let’s see if Warriors can play with the big boys; 11
11. MIRA COSTA (25-3); Mustangs took down Redondo Union; 13
12. CRESPI (20-8); Fourth-place in Mission League got them No. 1 seed in Division 1; 12
13. MATER DEI (20-8); Monarchs awarded at-large berth to Division 1 playoffs; 10
14. LONG BEACH POLY (22-6); 12-0 mark in Moore League; 14
15. INGLEWOOD (25-6); Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 35.3 points; 15
16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (20-6); Huskies have the experience to make playoff run; 16
17. ST. ANTHONY (18-6); Del Rey League champions; 17
18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (23-7); Aaron Glass is delivering in big games; 18
19. BRENTWOOD (24-4); It was big achievement to win Gold Coast League; 19
20. LOS ALAMITOS (20-8); Tough schedule has prepared Griffins for anything; 21
21. WINDWARD (20-7); Wildcats claimed second place in Gold Coast League; 20
22. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (17-10); Time to turn to Douglas Langford Jr.; 22
23. OAK HILLS (22-4); Big playoff opener against Pilibos; 23
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (15-11); Rose up to win league title; NR
25. CAMARILLO (26-2); Let’s see how far the neighborhood team goes in 2AA; 25
