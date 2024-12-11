Prep basketball roundup: Sophomore Gene Roebuck scores 36 points in La Mirada victory
La Mirada (9-1) faced a strong challenge from Rancho Cucamonga and Texas A&M commit Aaron Glass on Wednesday night at the St. John Bosco tournament. The Matadores prevailed behind strong play by sophomore Gene Roebuck.
Roebuck finished with 36 points in a 76-69 victory. Glass did not disappoint, scoring 31 points for Rancho Cucamonga. Julien Gomez supported Roebuck with 21 points.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 78, San Diego Mater Dei Catholic 48: Zachary White had 27 points and NaVorro Bowman 26 for the 7-0 Knights.
St. John Bosco 78, Hesperia 33: The Braves (7-0) advanced with a win in their own tournament. Elzie Harrington had 19 points and Christian Collins 16.
Anaheim Canyon 85, Murrieta Valley 77: Brandon Benjamin continued his strong early season play with a 34-point performance for Canyon. Staf Yilmazturk added 25 points.
JSerra 67, Westchester 50: Jarne Eyenga finished with 19 points for the Lions.
Pilibos 60, Cypress 51: Pepperdine commit Anto Balian continues his impressive early season start with 27 points and 10 reobunds for Pilibos. He came in averaging 31.1 points.
Windward 69, San Diego 45: Louis Bond had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremiah Hampton had 18 points and JJ Harris 16 for the Wildcats.
Servite 64, Peninsula 27: Bryson Allen scored 25 points for 6-2 Servite.
Mater Dei 88, Dana Hills 45: Luke Barnett scored 18 points for the Monarchs. Demarcus Henry had 15 points.
Pacifica Christian 64, Colony 47: EJ Spillman’s 17 points helped the Tritons reach the semifinals of the North OC championships.
Birmingham 69, Bolsa Grande 31: Mandell Anthony had 17 points for the Patriots.
El Camino Real 56, Chaminade 51: The Royals came up with a win over 9-2 Chaminade. Jonas Thurman had 26 points for Chaminade.
Westlake 81, Moorpark 52: Austin Maziasz led a dominating performance by Westlake with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Foothill 71, Laguna Hills 46: Denny Kennard had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Jake Pearson added 23 points for Foothill.
Girls basketball
Sierra Canyon 72, Redondo Union 24: The Trailblazers remained unbeaten behind Jerzy Robinson, who had 28 points and 12 rebounds.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.