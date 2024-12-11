Prep basketball roundup: Sophomore Gene Roebuck scores 36 points in La Mirada victory

La Mirada’s Gene Roebuck, left, and Julien Gomez provide defensive pressure during a game last season.

La Mirada (9-1) faced a strong challenge from Rancho Cucamonga and Texas A&M commit Aaron Glass on Wednesday night at the St. John Bosco tournament. The Matadores prevailed behind strong play by sophomore Gene Roebuck.

Roebuck finished with 36 points in a 76-69 victory. Glass did not disappoint, scoring 31 points for Rancho Cucamonga. Julien Gomez supported Roebuck with 21 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 78, San Diego Mater Dei Catholic 48: Zachary White had 27 points and NaVorro Bowman 26 for the 7-0 Knights.

St. John Bosco 78, Hesperia 33: The Braves (7-0) advanced with a win in their own tournament. Elzie Harrington had 19 points and Christian Collins 16.

Anaheim Canyon 85, Murrieta Valley 77: Brandon Benjamin continued his strong early season play with a 34-point performance for Canyon. Staf Yilmazturk added 25 points.

JSerra 67, Westchester 50: Jarne Eyenga finished with 19 points for the Lions.

Pilibos 60, Cypress 51: Pepperdine commit Anto Balian continues his impressive early season start with 27 points and 10 reobunds for Pilibos. He came in averaging 31.1 points.

Windward 69, San Diego 45: Louis Bond had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremiah Hampton had 18 points and JJ Harris 16 for the Wildcats.

Servite 64, Peninsula 27: Bryson Allen scored 25 points for 6-2 Servite.

Mater Dei 88, Dana Hills 45: Luke Barnett scored 18 points for the Monarchs. Demarcus Henry had 15 points.

Pacifica Christian 64, Colony 47: EJ Spillman’s 17 points helped the Tritons reach the semifinals of the North OC championships.

Birmingham 69, Bolsa Grande 31: Mandell Anthony had 17 points for the Patriots.

El Camino Real 56, Chaminade 51: The Royals came up with a win over 9-2 Chaminade. Jonas Thurman had 26 points for Chaminade.

Westlake 81, Moorpark 52: Austin Maziasz led a dominating performance by Westlake with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Foothill 71, Laguna Hills 46: Denny Kennard had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Jake Pearson added 23 points for Foothill.

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 72, Redondo Union 24: The Trailblazers remained unbeaten behind Jerzy Robinson, who had 28 points and 12 rebounds.