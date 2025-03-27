Prep sports roundup: La Mirada and Corona baseball reach Boras Classic championship

Anthony Murphy of Corona rounds base after hitting three-run home run against JSerra on Thursday night.

There’s good news and bad news for La Mirada baseball. The good news is that La Mirada has earned a spot in the Boras Classic South championship game after a 10-2 semifinal victory over Mater Dei on Thursday.

The bad news: La Mirada (10-1) must face unbeaten Corona (10-0) in Friday’s 6 p.m. title game at JSerra. Corona handed the Matadores their only defeat 10-1 earlier this season.

Corona recorded its ninth shutout in 10 games with an 9-0 semifinal win over JSerra. Anthony Murphy hit a three-run home run in the sixth to build a five-run cushion for Ethin Bingaman, who struck out eight and allowed two hits in six innings.

Maverek Russell hit a two-run home run and Jason Rodriguez had two hits and three RBIs to lead La Mirada past the Monarchs. Kaden Corn threw a complete game, striking out nine.

Ethin Bingaman continued the dominating pitching from Corona pitchers. (Nick Koza)

Corona is one shutout away from tying the state record for most consecutive wins via shutouts at seven. La Mirada’s hitting attack is certainly one of the best, and the Matadores are the only team to score against Corona pitching this season when they scored their single run in the fifth inning on March 4.

Huntington Beach 12, Carlsbad 4: Matt Haidl had three hits and Otto Espinoza had two RBIs for the Oilers.

Cypress 12, Birmingham 1: Garret Rodriguez went three for three, John Short had a two-run triple and Greg Prophet had a two-run double to lead Cypress in a Boras Classic consolation game.

Gahr 9, Cathedral Catholic 5: Benjamin Heapy hit a home run and Andres Gonzalez had three hits for Gahr.

Maranatha 3, Paloma Valley 0: Matthew Vazquez threw a three-hit shutout.

Aquinas 8, Ayala 3: Johnny Tena and Carter Hadnot each had three hits for Aquinas.

Santa Margarita 8, Vista Murrieta 1: Warren Gravely IV hit a three-run home run to power the Eagles. Brennan Bauer allowed one run in six innings.

Calabasas 7, Oaks Christian 6: Down 6-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Coyotes rallied to pull out the Marmonte League win. AJ Seidel had the walk-off single. Matthew Witkow had a two-run triple and was squeezed home to tie the game by Nathan Rosenfeld. Freshman Jayden Singer also had an RBI single in the inning.

Westlake 6, Newbury Park 0: Caden Atkinson threw a three-hit shutout and Blake Miller homered to lead Westlake.

Agoura 12, Thousand Oaks 4: Tyler Starling hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs for Agoura.

Mission Viejo 6, Tesoro 0: Caleb Tucker threw five shutout innings and Logan Marsee and Jacob Ramirez each had two hits for Mission Viejo.

El Toro 8, Beckman 2: Blake Rajan had three hits and two RBIs to lead El Toro.

Foothill 17, Barlow 0: Gavin Lauridsen hit a three-run home run and Chris Zill hit a two-run home run for Foothill.

Bell 17, Huntington Park 0: The Eagles won in five innings. Jayden Rojas struck out three in one inning. Five players each had two RBIs.

Carson 20, Rancho Dominguez 0: Xavier Allen had a home run and three RBIs.

Sylmar 2, Kennedy 0: Luis Mendoza struck out 10 and threw a complete game in the Valley Mission League win. Ricky Luevano hit a home run.

Sun Valley Poly 10, Verdugo Hills 0: The Parrots remained unbeaten in East Valley League play. Jacob Escalante threw five shutout innings.

Royal 2, Rio Mesa 0: Dean Barkman threw the shutout, allowing three hits.

Simi Valley 1, Colorado Heritage 0: Jackson Goshorn threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Softball

Mariners improved to 3-0 in Crestview League play after their 3-2 win over El Modena. Sr Ellena Ediss picked up her 6th win of the year throwing a CG. Soph Mattea Stern: 1-3, SB, 2 RBI, R. @ocvarsityguy @latsondheimer @OCSportsZone @CalHiSports @SBLiveCA @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/JabTbT7BCR — Pacifica High School Softball🥎 (@PacHS_Softball) March 28, 2025

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, El Modena 2: A three-run fifth inning lifted Pacifica to victory. Mattea Stern had a two-run single. Ellena Ediss struck out eight in the victory.

Bishop Montgomery 8, Ramona Convent 2: Macey Kim struck out 17 for the Knights.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Sierra Canyon 5: In a Mission League opener, the Knights hit four home runs, including a walk-off two-run home run by freshman Molly Coppola. Freshman Kelsey Luderer had two home runs.

Chaminade 11, Louisville 1: Freshman Finley Suppan threw six innings and Casey Glantz had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Eagles.

Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 3: Reagan Beck hit a three-run double in the sixth inning to lead Oaks Christian.