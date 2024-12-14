Prep talk: Ryan Giraldo comes back from injury to lead Notre Dame soccer team

When Ryan Giraldo of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High missed all of league play last season because of a broken collarbone, he became an unofficial assistant coach, boosting his teammates with wisdom.

He’s healthy again, now the captain and has played a big role in the Knights’ 4-1-1 start.

“He’s been fantastic for us so far,” coach Adam Yassaman said. “He’s the exact kind of kid that makes coaching high school soccer fun.”

Giraldo plays right back as well as other positions for the Knights, who have been trying to rebuild their soccer program.

Advertisement

To give you an idea of his personality, Giraldo presented a 10-minute slideshow during a team-building exercise detailing his big win in the school pickleball tournament.

“A true future coach,” Yassaman said. ...

Here is your 2024 Girls Flag Football All CIF Team! 🏈🎉 Congratulations to everyone on a great inaugural season! https://t.co/mysM62mMbc pic.twitter.com/9Y8h3jE5wO — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) December 13, 2024

Makena Cook of Orange Lutheran has become the first Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in girls’ flag football. Here’s the link to All-Southern Section teams. ...

The CIF Open Division state championship football bowl game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Saddleback College matching 12-0 Mater Dei against 12-0 Concord De La Salle. Also at Saddleback is the Division 1-A final between Edison and Central Fresno at 3 p.m. and the Division 2-A final matching Palos Verdes against Lincoln Twelve Bridges at 11:30 a.m. ...

Advertisement

Ontario Christian’s girls’ basketball team is off to a 10-0 start. ...

The top three scorers in boys’ basketball going into this week — Jason Crowe Jr. (Inglewood), Vaughn Zargarian (Crescenta Valley) and Dylan Goosen (Malibu) — were sons of coaches at Lynwood, Crescenta Valley and Malibu.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.