Prep basketball roundup: Unbeaten Redondo Union (9-0) to face Eastvale Roosevelt in Las Vegas
It’s going to be quite a semifinal matchup on Friday in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, with unbeaten Redondo Union (9-0) taking on Eastvale Roosevelt (9-1).
Redondo Union advanced to the semifinals behind 18 points from Chace Holley and 17 points from Hudson Mayes in an 87-82 win over Nevada Coronado. Roosevelt defeated Florida Riviera Prep 73-66. Brayden Burries scored 27 points and Issac Williamson had 25 points.
Crescenta Valley 54, Golden Valley 51: Vaughn Zargarian scored 24 points for the 7-3 Falcons.
Florida Gibbs 76, Mater Dei 45: In the City of Palms Classic, Luke Barnett finished with 16 points for 7-3 Mater Dei.
Crossroads 60, Weston Ranch 47: Lucas Boze had 26 points for Crossroads.
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 77, St. Augustine 45: Douglas Langford Jr. had 18 points for PMA (8-3).
Girls basketball
Sierra Canyon 73, Nevada Coronado 25: Jerzy Robinson had 19 points and Leia Edwards added 16 points for unbeaten Sierra Cayon.
Mater Dei 53, Maryland Bishop McNamara 49: In Arizona, the Monarchs advanced at the Nike tournament with Kaeli Wynn and Addison Deal each scoring 20 points.
