High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Unbeaten Redondo Union (9-0) to face Eastvale Roosevelt in Las Vegas

Hudson Mayes has helped lead Redondo Union to a 9-0 start.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
It’s going to be quite a semifinal matchup on Friday in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, with unbeaten Redondo Union (9-0) taking on Eastvale Roosevelt (9-1).

Redondo Union advanced to the semifinals behind 18 points from Chace Holley and 17 points from Hudson Mayes in an 87-82 win over Nevada Coronado. Roosevelt defeated Florida Riviera Prep 73-66. Brayden Burries scored 27 points and Issac Williamson had 25 points.

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt with the dunk.
(Nick Koza)
Crescenta Valley 54, Golden Valley 51: Vaughn Zargarian scored 24 points for the 7-3 Falcons.

Florida Gibbs 76, Mater Dei 45: In the City of Palms Classic, Luke Barnett finished with 16 points for 7-3 Mater Dei.

Crossroads 60, Weston Ranch 47: Lucas Boze had 26 points for Crossroads.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 77, St. Augustine 45: Douglas Langford Jr. had 18 points for PMA (8-3).

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 73, Nevada Coronado 25: Jerzy Robinson had 19 points and Leia Edwards added 16 points for unbeaten Sierra Cayon.

Mater Dei 53, Maryland Bishop McNamara 49: In Arizona, the Monarchs advanced at the Nike tournament with Kaeli Wynn and Addison Deal each scoring 20 points.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

