Prep baseball roundup: Angel Cervantes pitches Warren to 1-0 playoff victory

Angel Cervantes of Warren opened the Division 3 playoffs Thursday with a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win over Redondo Union.

It takes a shutout to beat hard-throwing Angel Cervantes of Warren these days. Robby Zimmerman of Redondo Union did his best Thursday in an opening-round game of the Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. He held Warren scoreless for six innings until Ivan Perez drove in Cervantes with an RBI single in the seventh.

That’s all Cervantes needed to complete a 1-0 victory. He shut down Redondo Union in the bottom of the seventh and finished with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He gave up three hits.

Santa Margarita 2, Newport Beach 0: Brennan Bauer threw the shutout, giving up just three hits. The Eagles advanced in the Division 1 playoffs to play at Huntington Beach on Tuesday. Gavin Spiridonoff drove in both runs.

Arcadia 2, Aliso Niguel 1: The Apaches won in the bottom of the 11th inning on a two-out single by Tyler Brereton. Gus Cooper allowed one run in nine innings and Damian Catano threw two shutout innings for Arcadia.

Los Osos 7, Cypress 5: The Grizzlies won their Division 1 opener and advanced to play at top-seeded Corona on Tuesday. Drew Cromwell had a two-run single.

Villa Park 8, Bishop Amat 7: The Spartans got the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. Jake Nobles hit a two-run home run and threw three innings of shutout relief.

El Dorado 5, Ayala 0: Logan Steenburgen threw a five-hit shutout to advance in Division 1. Jake Vanderzee had three hits. El Dorado will face No. 2-seeded Crespi on Tuesday.

Laguna Beach 7, Summit 5: Lucien Reed had an RBI triple and Dylan Yencho had an RBI double during a two-run seventh to break a 5-5 tie and lift Laguna Beach in Division 1.

Los Alamitos 4, La Mirada 2: Tristan Dalzell struck out eight in six innings and Nate Walker and Tyler Smith each had two RBIs.

Norco 9, Corona Centennial 2: Sophomore Dylan Seward had a home run and three RBIs and freshman Jordan Ayala struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings for Norco, which plays Laguna Beach in the second round on Tuesday.

Mira Costa 2, Arlington 0: Garrett Jacobs threw a complete game in the Division 1 contest. He struck out five and gave up three hits. Lucas Shermer hit a home run.

Vista Murrieta 8, Harvard-Westlake 6: An eight-run first inning enabled Vista Murrieta to win. It will face Trinity League champion St. John Bosco on Tuesday in Division 1. RJ Holmes had two hits and three RBIs.

Castaic 7, Paloma Valley 6: Giovanni Foster had three hits and three RBIs in a Division 3 opener.

Fullerton 8, Long Beach Wilson 2: Zach Fany contributed three hits in the Division 3 victory. Declan Fitzgerald struck out nine.

San Dimas 6, Calabasas 1: The Saints picked up the Division 3 win.

Garfield 3, San Fernando 2: The Bulldogs held on for the City Section Division I victory.

Palisades 7, Kennedy 4: Jett Teegardin struck out six in six innings in Palisades.

San Pedro 11, Hamilton 0: Tyrus Wilson had two hits and four RBIs and Anthony Solis struck out eight in a five-inning City Division I playoff win for the Pirates.

Taft 7, Bell 4: The Toreadors upset defending City Section Open Division champion Bell in a first-round Division I game behind Oliver Berger, who had two RBIs.

Banning 10, LACES 1: The top-seeded Pilots won their City Division I opener. AJ Herrera threw five innings. Angelo Duarte and Brandon Villarreal each had two RBIs. Banning will play Garfield on Saturday.

Jefferson 21, Lakeview Charter 0: The top-seeded Democrats won their City Division III opener.

Monroe 1, Torres 0: Jeremiah Vicuna scored the winning run in the ninth inning on catcher’s interference. Miguel Gonzalez struck out 11 in nine innings.