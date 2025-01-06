Prep talk: Reggie and Cheryl Miller honored in Riverside Poly gym

One of the most enjoyable parts of living in Southern California is the opportunity to walk into a high school gymnasium and find out what former hoop star has a framed jersey on the wall at their alma mater.

If you stop by Riverside Poly, you get to see two Hall of Famers on the wall — the brother-sister duo of Reggie and Cheryl Miller.

Both played at Poly in the 1980s. Reggie went to UCLA and then played 18 years for the Indiana Pacers, getting inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Cheryl went to USC and was enshrined in 1995 as one of the greatest women’s players. In her senior year at Poly in 1982, she scored 105 points in a game against Norte Vista. ...

The Gold Coast League picks up basketball action on Tuesday with the annual showdown between rivals Windward and Campbell Hall at Windward. ...

The West Valley League basketball season begins this week with two games that should tell everyone whether Chatsworth is going to run away with the league title. The Chancellors host Cleveland on Wednesday, then play at Birmingham on Friday. ...

The annual Westchester vs. Fairfax games won’t take place until next month, when Westchester hosts the Lions on Feb. 1, followed by another game at Fairfax on Feb. 5.

Congratulations to our very own Coach Gardner for winning the Rams Coach of the year! @RamsCommunity @breezepreps @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/B6HZfms8T0 — Palos Verdes HS Football (@SeaKingFootball) January 5, 2025

Los Alamitos grad https://t.co/vJJxQVZqay — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 5, 2025

