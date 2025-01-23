Mesrobian’s Nick Khatchikian scores 102 points in 22 minutes to break state record

Mesrobian’s Nick Khatchikian celebrates with coach Mike Gabriel after scoring 102 points against Waverly on Thursday.

Nick Khatchikian, a 6-foot-2 senior guard for Mesrobian in Pico Rivera, broke the state record for most points in a basketball game on Thursday night by scoring 102 points in a 119-25 win over Waverly.

The old record was 100 points by Tigran Grigoryan of Mesrobian in 2003, according to CalHiSports.com.

Most of his points came on layups.

“He did it in 22 minutes, which is crazy,” coach Mike Gabriel said.

He was was pulled late in the third quarter.

He has been averaging 28.3 points this season.