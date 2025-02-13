Prep talk: Anthony White leads resurgent Reseda basketball team

Anthony White of Reseda has helped lead the Regents to second place in the Valley Mission League.

Marlon Burt spent years coaching football at Reseda High, his alma mater, until head coach Alonso Arreola retired. Then he changed directions — becoming basketball coach.

Now in his third season, Reseda has had a breakthrough year with a 16-4 record and 10-2 mark in the Valley Mission League, putting the Regents in second place.

“They’re the surprise team,” Sylmar coach Bort Escoto said.

The key player has been 6-foot-4 Crespi transfer Anthony White, a junior who is averaging close to 25 points a game.

Advertisement

“Just a bunch of kids getting together to turn the program around,” Burt said.

Burt, 38, played basketball and football at Reseda, so switching his coaching emphasis was an easy transition. And getting White was a big deal.

“He does everything well,” he said.

The @UnitedCoaches Girls Winter High School Rankings feature a new No. 1 team this week, as @OaksChrstnLions vault into the top spot:https://t.co/R607yfYPkJ — SoccerWire (@TheSoccerWire) February 12, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

