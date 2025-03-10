Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep baseball roundup: Crespi, Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake win Mission League openers

La Mirada players react to three-run home run by Kevin Jeon in 4-2 win over Warren on Monday.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

There is little doubt who’s the most improved player on Crespi’s unbeaten baseball team. Senior Jackson Eisenhauer has become the ace of the staff, and his latest standout performance came in Monday’s 4-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to begin Mission League play.

He struck out five, walked none and allowed three hits. He has a 3-0 record and has thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings to start the season for the 6-0 Celts. He came back last season and threw 11 innings after an arm injury. This season, with better strength, he has become a standout.

Sophomore Dylan Steward (left) and freshman Jordan Ayala are big-time young standout for Norco.

High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona, Huntington Beach remain No. 1 and No. 2 in latest Southern California high school baseball rankings.

Nate Lopez contributed three hits and two RBIs and Diego Velazquez and Mikey Martinez each had two hits.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon 10, Loyola 2: Dezi Delgado finished with four hits and four RBIs and Mikhal Johnson hit a three-run home run to power the Trailblazers.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Bishop Alemany 2: Ira Rootman had four RBIs and James Tronstein homered for the Wolverines in their Mission League win. Evan Alexander threw a complete game with nine strikeouts.

La Mirada 4, Warren 2: The Matadores inflicted a rare defeat on hard-throwing Angel Cervantes of Warren. Kevin Jeon delivered the big blow, a three-run home run in the third inning. Cervantes struck out eight in five innings and his fastball touched 95 mph.

Calabasas 12, Kennedy 2: Matthew Witkow, Julian Bray and Bradyn Chang each had two hits for Calabasas.

Pasadena 9, Arcadia 0: The Apaches stayed unbeaten. Three pitchers combined for the shutout. Matt Manzo had three hits and two RBIs.

Advertisement

South Hills 5, Ayala 4: Ayden Vieth finished with three hits and four RBIs for South Hills.

Softball

Camarillo 8, El Camino Real 1: The Scorpions hit three home runs in their nonleague win.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement