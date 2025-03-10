Prep baseball roundup: Crespi, Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake win Mission League openers

La Mirada players react to three-run home run by Kevin Jeon in 4-2 win over Warren on Monday.

There is little doubt who’s the most improved player on Crespi’s unbeaten baseball team. Senior Jackson Eisenhauer has become the ace of the staff, and his latest standout performance came in Monday’s 4-0 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to begin Mission League play.

He struck out five, walked none and allowed three hits. He has a 3-0 record and has thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings to start the season for the 6-0 Celts. He came back last season and threw 11 innings after an arm injury. This season, with better strength, he has become a standout.

Nate Lopez contributed three hits and two RBIs and Diego Velazquez and Mikey Martinez each had two hits.

Sierra Canyon 10, Loyola 2: Dezi Delgado finished with four hits and four RBIs and Mikhal Johnson hit a three-run home run to power the Trailblazers.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Bishop Alemany 2: Ira Rootman had four RBIs and James Tronstein homered for the Wolverines in their Mission League win. Evan Alexander threw a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Bases loaded strikeout for La Mirada in bottom of second. 0-0 vs. Warren and pitcher Angel Cervantes. pic.twitter.com/Lu3Y2axwxt — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 10, 2025

La Mirada 4, Warren 2: The Matadores inflicted a rare defeat on hard-throwing Angel Cervantes of Warren. Kevin Jeon delivered the big blow, a three-run home run in the third inning. Cervantes struck out eight in five innings and his fastball touched 95 mph.

Calabasas 12, Kennedy 2: Matthew Witkow, Julian Bray and Bradyn Chang each had two hits for Calabasas.

Pasadena 9, Arcadia 0: The Apaches stayed unbeaten. Three pitchers combined for the shutout. Matt Manzo had three hits and two RBIs.

South Hills 5, Ayala 4: Ayden Vieth finished with three hits and four RBIs for South Hills.

Softball

Camarillo 8, El Camino Real 1: The Scorpions hit three home runs in their nonleague win.