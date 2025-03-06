Prep baseball roundup: Allen Olmos leads Birmingham past Sylmar
Allen Olmos struck out 14 batters in Birmingham’s 6-0 win over Sylmar on Thursday, a breakthrough performance that can certainly help the Patriots come playoff time.
Sebastian Valadez had an RBI single in the first inning for the Patriots (4-2). Olmos showed good control and velocity. Sylmar dropped to 2-1.
West Ranch 8, Harvard-Westlake 7: A six-run seventh inning rallied West Ranch to victory. Landon Hu had a two-run double. James Tronstein had a two-run single for the Wolverines and Ethan Price added a double and triple.
Royal 7, Agoura 0: Dustin Dunwoody struck out six in four innings and Brady Hewitt had three hits for Royal.
Chatsworth 5, Palisades 4: The Chancellors held on for the victory.
Softball
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Agoura 0: Ellena Ediss and Arianna Salas threw the shutout. Leyla Ayres had a home run for Pacifica.
