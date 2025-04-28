Advertisement
Prep baseball roundup: Sylmar pulls into first-place tie with Poly

By Eric Sondheimer
Sylmar got back into the Valley Mission League baseball title hunt Monday by handing Sun Valley Poly its first defeat 2-0. Sylmar is 8-1 in league and Poly 9-1.

Alex Martinez struck out nine and Luis Mendoza hit a two-run home run. Sophomore Tim Sepulveda had three hits.

Bell 2, Garfield 0: Defending City champion Bell is starting to find its pitching just in time to win the battle for first place in the Eastern League. Adolfo Esquivel threw the shutout, striking out seven. Jayden Rojas had an RBI single.

Corona 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 0: The Panthers recorded their 13th shutout of the season. Jason Gerfers struck out eight and walked none. Billy Carlson homered and Ethin Bingaman had two hits and three RBIs.

Norco 6, Corona Santiago 0: Landon Hovermale threw the shutout, delivering a 10th win in the last 11 games for Norco. Ryan Frias had a two-run triple.

Vista Murrieta 9, Murrieta Mesa 4: Jaylen Adams had two hits and two RBIs.

Villa Park 5, Ocean View 2: Aidan Young hit two home runs and finished with four hits. Austin Park added three hits.

San Clemente 2, El Toro 0: The Tritons clinched the league championship behind Stanford commit Mike Erspamer, who struck out 10, walked one and gave up four hits.

