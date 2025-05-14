High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Venice 4, #8 Chatsworth 1
#5 Sylmar 2, #4 Cleveland 0
Birmingham 9, #6 Poly 1
#2 El Camino Real 6, #7 Granada Hills 2
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 LACES at #1 Banning
#9 San Fernando at #8 Garfield
#12 Legacy at #5 Verdugo Hills
#20 Hamilton at #4 San Pedro
#14 Roosevelt at #3 Narbonne
#11 Taft at #6 Bell
#7 Palisades at #10 Kennedy
#15 South Gate at #2 Carson
DIVISION II
#16 Fremont at #1 Maywood CES
#9 Torres at #8 Monroe
#12 Marquez at #5 Bravo
#13 Reseda at #4 Chavez
#14 Harbor Teacher at #3 Van Nuys
#11 Vaughn at #6 Sotomayor
#10 Grant at #7 Port of LA
#15 SOCES at #2 King/Drew
DIVISION III
#16 Lakeview Chatter at #1 Jefferson
#9 University Prep Value at #8 East Valley
#12 Collins Family at #5 Huntington Park
#20 Lincoln at #4 WISH Academy
#19 Fulton/ #14 Locke at #3 Triumph Charter
#11 LA Leadership Academy at #6 Diego Rivera
#10 CALS Early College at #7 RFK Community
#15 Downtown Magnets at #2 University
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SEMIFINALS
At Cal State Northridge
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.
#5 Sylmar at #1 Venice, 6 p.m.
Note: Divisions I-III Quarterfinals Sat., May 17 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions II-III Semifinals Tues., May 20 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I Semifinals Wed., May 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Divisions II-III Finals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Open-Division I Finals Sat. May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.
