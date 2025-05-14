Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Venice 4, #8 Chatsworth 1

#5 Sylmar 2, #4 Cleveland 0

Birmingham 9, #6 Poly 1

#2 El Camino Real 6, #7 Granada Hills 2

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 LACES at #1 Banning

#9 San Fernando at #8 Garfield

#12 Legacy at #5 Verdugo Hills

#20 Hamilton at #4 San Pedro

#14 Roosevelt at #3 Narbonne

#11 Taft at #6 Bell

#7 Palisades at #10 Kennedy

#15 South Gate at #2 Carson

DIVISION II

#16 Fremont at #1 Maywood CES

#9 Torres at #8 Monroe

#12 Marquez at #5 Bravo

#13 Reseda at #4 Chavez

#14 Harbor Teacher at #3 Van Nuys

#11 Vaughn at #6 Sotomayor

#10 Grant at #7 Port of LA

#15 SOCES at #2 King/Drew

DIVISION III

#16 Lakeview Chatter at #1 Jefferson

#9 University Prep Value at #8 East Valley

#12 Collins Family at #5 Huntington Park

#20 Lincoln at #4 WISH Academy

#19 Fulton/ #14 Locke at #3 Triumph Charter

#11 LA Leadership Academy at #6 Diego Rivera

#10 CALS Early College at #7 RFK Community

#15 Downtown Magnets at #2 University

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SEMIFINALS

At Cal State Northridge

OPEN DIVISION

#3 Birmingham vs. #2 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.

#5 Sylmar at #1 Venice, 6 p.m.

Note: Divisions I-III Quarterfinals Sat., May 17 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions II-III Semifinals Tues., May 20 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I Semifinals Wed., May 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Divisions II-III Finals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Open-Division I Finals Sat. May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.

