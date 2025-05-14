High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Divisions I-III Quarterfinals Sat., May 17 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Divisions II-III Semifinals Tues., May 20 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Division I Semifinals Wed., May 21 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Divisions II-III Finals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Open-Division I Finals Sat. May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.

#20 Lincoln at #4 WISH Academy

#9 University Prep Value at #8 East Valley

#10 Grant at #7 Port of LA

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

