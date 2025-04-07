Prep talk: Rosary softball serves notice with big week at Carew Classic

Rosary players pulled off a major surprise by winning the Michelle Carew Classic.

Virtually every top softball team in the Southern Section was entered in last week’s Michelle Carew Classic, from Norco to Orange Lutheran to El Modena to Fullerton.

So how in the name of sanity did Rosary end up winning the championship by knocking off Orange Lutheran in the final?

It’s called proving yourself.

Rosary was ranked No. 11 in the Southern Section power rankings coming in. Now the Fullerton school is 16-2-1 and should get a big bump. The bats came alive by scoring eight runs in four consecutive wins over Roosevelt, Los Alamitos, Fullerton and Orange Lutheran.

Jenna Caldera is leading the team in hitting with 33 hits and a .524 batting average.

Corona, Huntington Beach and La Mirada are headed to Cary, N.C., to compete in the National High School Baseball Invitational that begins on Wednesday.

USC picked up a commitment from junior running back Deshonne Redeaux.

