Prep talk: Birmingham’s Mondo track is ready to host City Section finals
The City Section track preliminaries and finals will be run on Birmingham High’s new Mondo track, which is like running on a carpet and improves times.
Birmingham spent more than $1.2 million on the new synthetic track, replacing one that had been put in before the 1984 Olympic Games.
The reviews have been great from runners. The City prelims are scheduled for May 15 and the finals May 22. …
The Southern Section will release its baseball and softball playoff pairings on May 12. The City Section will release its baseball pairings on Saturday. The City softball pairings will be announced May 16. …
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
