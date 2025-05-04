Prep talk: Birmingham’s Mondo track is ready to host City Section finals

The City Section track preliminaries and finals will be run on Birmingham High’s new Mondo track, which is like running on a carpet and improves times.

Birmingham spent more than $1.2 million on the new synthetic track, replacing one that had been put in before the 1984 Olympic Games.

Final



Arcadia 6, CV 4



Arcadia 6, CV 4

Apaches outlast the Falcons in a marathon game to end the league season a perfect 14-0. Damien Catano was electric going in the start going 8.1 IP, 0 runs on 4 hits

The reviews have been great from runners. The City prelims are scheduled for May 15 and the finals May 22. …

The Southern Section will release its baseball and softball playoff pairings on May 12. The City Section will release its baseball pairings on Saturday. The City softball pairings will be announced May 16. …

League MVP Isaiah Bennett Commits to University of La Verne

League MVP Isaiah Bennett Commits to University of La Verne

A four-year varsity standout at AGBU, has officially committed to continue his basketball career at the University of La Verne. Bennett scored over 1,000 points, won two league championships, reached the CIF Final Four

