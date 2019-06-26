Andre Henry scores 33 points as St. Francis pulls out thriller in overtime

“That was crazy.”
Andre Henry of St. Francis gave the best description of a 77-foot heave by Frederick Harper that went into the basket at the buzzer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime against Washington Prep on Tuesday night at the Fairfax tournament.
Given a second chance, St. Francis came away with a 67-62 victory behind 33 points from Henry.
It was a frantic final 20 seconds at the end of regulation that featured three consecutive threes. First Jason Gallant of St. Francis tied the game with a three. Then Braylin Archer of Washington Prep seemingly won the game with a banked in three with 2.5 seconds left. But Harper than launched his improbable shot to tie the game.
DeShawn Johnson scored 24 points for Washington Prep before picking up his sixth foul and fouling out.
St. Francis will play the winner of Wednesday’s Mater Dei-University game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Sophomore Benny Gealer of Rolling Hills Prep and senior Ben Ramirez of Beverly Hills each turned in impressive performances to lead their respective teams to victories.
Gealer scored 26 points and had eight steals as Rolling Hills Prep defeated La Canada 71-35.
Ramirez scored 22 points to support Blake Lander’s 24 points in Beverly Hills’ 80-64 win over Dorsey.
Rolling Hills Prep will face Beverly Hills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Gealer started as a freshman and has worked on his body during the off season. He has grown to 5 feet 11 and added more speed and strength to his game, allowing him to score when in traffic on drives.
“I knew I needed to get stronger, quicker and faster,” he said.