Prep talk: Rolling Hills Prep girls’ basketball receives boost from sophomore Regan Enright

Sophomore Regan Enright of Rolling Hills Prep is averaging 21 points per game in the playoffs.

Moniquee Alexander, a former UCLA women’s basketball player, is now coach at Rolling Hills Prep, and she knows a future Division I player when she sees one.

Regan Enright has come on strong during the Southern Section playoffs and has helped her team reach Friday’s Division 2A final against Rosary at 2 p.m. at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

“She’s a sophomore who has really become a leader on the court and buckled down,” Alexander said.

Advertisement

Enright is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds in the playoffs.

Southern Section basketball finals schedule. pic.twitter.com/J4Ayzekjst — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 24, 2025

Rolling Hills Prep faces a tough challenge against Rosary, which won a Dec. 20 game against the Huskies 65-55.

Alexander appreciates Enright’s resilience and determination, which will be needed to upset Rosary. …

The game of the year in girls’ basketball is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Toyota Arena when two-time defending state champion Etiwanda plays upstart Ontario Christian for the Open Division title. Both teams have been preparing for this moment for months after they met in November at Harvard-Westlake, with Ontario Christian winning easily. …

Advertisement

The Easton baseball tournament championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Birmingham, matching Crespi (4-0) against Simi Valley (4-0).

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

