Battle of the Valley all-star game should be a dunkfest

There will be a dunk contest at halftime of Saturday’s Battle of the Valley all-star basketball game, but you won’t have to wait until halftime to judge the best dunkers. The boys’ game could produce a record number of dunks considering who’s scheduled to participate.
The boys’ game is at 7:30 p.m. at Sierra Canyon. The girls’ game is at 5:30 p.m.
The West team includes top dunkers Cassius Stanley, KJ Martin and Christian Koloko from Sierra Canyon.
The East team features Drake London of Moorpark, Kyle Owens from Crespi, Jaime Jaquez of Camarillo and Chayce Polynice of Grant. All should be dunking to their content considering the lack of defense in all-star games.