Prep talk: Local players get to play in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Games
- Share via
-
It’s the all-star basketball game every high school player aspires to play in.
The McDonald’s All-American Games will take place Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Southern California will be well represented in the boys’ and girls’ games.
The boys’ game, set for 6 p.m. PT on ESPN, includes Brayden Burries from Eastvale Roosevelt, USC-bound Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth and Duke-bound Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake. The girls game, set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, includes LSU-bound Grace Knox from Etiwanda, Cal-bound Aliyahna Morris from Etiwanda and Iowa-bound Addie Deal from Mater Dei.
Also in the game is Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou from Santa Maria St. Joseph.
Burries is uncommitted and being recruited by USC and Arizona, among others....
There are four starting pitchers beginning the week with 0.00 ERAs: Otto Graham of JSerra, Jackson Eisenhauer of Crespi, Seth Hernandez of Corona and Brandon Thomas of Mater Dei.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.