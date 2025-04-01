Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Local players get to play in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Games

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth in the air with the ball near an opponent.
Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth will play in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American game.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

It’s the all-star basketball game every high school player aspires to play in.

The McDonald’s All-American Games will take place Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Southern California will be well represented in the boys’ and girls’ games.

The boys’ game, set for 6 p.m. PT on ESPN, includes Brayden Burries from Eastvale Roosevelt, USC-bound Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth and Duke-bound Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake. The girls game, set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, includes LSU-bound Grace Knox from Etiwanda, Cal-bound Aliyahna Morris from Etiwanda and Iowa-bound Addie Deal from Mater Dei.

Also in the game is Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou from Santa Maria St. Joseph.

Burries is uncommitted and being recruited by USC and Arizona, among others....

There are four starting pitchers beginning the week with 0.00 ERAs: Otto Graham of JSerra, Jackson Eisenhauer of Crespi, Seth Hernandez of Corona and Brandon Thomas of Mater Dei.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement