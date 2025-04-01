Prep talk: Local players get to play in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Games

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth will play in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American game.

It’s the all-star basketball game every high school player aspires to play in.

The McDonald’s All-American Games will take place Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Southern California will be well represented in the boys’ and girls’ games.

The boys’ game, set for 6 p.m. PT on ESPN, includes Brayden Burries from Eastvale Roosevelt, USC-bound Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth and Duke-bound Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard-Westlake. The girls game, set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, includes LSU-bound Grace Knox from Etiwanda, Cal-bound Aliyahna Morris from Etiwanda and Iowa-bound Addie Deal from Mater Dei.

Also in the game is Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou from Santa Maria St. Joseph.

NEWS: 2025 5⭐️ Brayden Burries is down to five schools, a source told @LeagueRDY:



Arizona

Alabama

Tennessee

Oregon

USC



Burries is one of the top prospects left on the board in 2025. Native of Riverside, California. #11 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/X282UNpuLA — Sam Kayser - 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 31, 2025

Burries is uncommitted and being recruited by USC and Arizona, among others....

Seth Hernandez, potential No. 1 pick?



Nationals fans might want to get familiar with the California prep righty in our newest staff mock draft.



(🎥 @latsondheimer)



pic.twitter.com/GcBOqqTttY — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 31, 2025

There are four starting pitchers beginning the week with 0.00 ERAs: Otto Graham of JSerra, Jackson Eisenhauer of Crespi, Seth Hernandez of Corona and Brandon Thomas of Mater Dei.

