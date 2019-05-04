Advertisement

High school track: Ameer Muhammad of Crenshaw runs 10.84 100 meters

By
May 03, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Christian Rodriguez of Dorsey won the 800 at the Coliseum-Metro League finals on Friday at Crenshaw. (Robert S. Helfman / For The Times)

Ameer Muhammad of Crenshaw showed Friday he’s going to be a contender to win the City Section championship in the 100 meters.

He won the Coliseum-Metro League championship with a time of 10.84 seconds on Crenshaw’s new all-weather track. He qualifies for Thursday’s City prelims at Birmingham.

Skye Davis of New West won the girls’ 100 in 12.76 seconds.

Christian Rodriguez of Dorsey took the 800 in 2:00.78. He also finished second in the 400 won by Crenshaw’s James Jenkins in 50.17.

James Burbank of View Park Prep went 21-4 in the long jump.

