Chatsworth advances in softball playoffs but Ava Justman is ejected

No. 2-seeded Chatsworth celebrated a 2-0 win over San Pedro on Thursday in its opening game of the City Section Open Division softball playoffs, but the Chancellors also lost pitcher Ava Justman to an ejection that would leave her unavailable for next week’s semifinals unless rescinded.
Justman was ejected after running into the first baseman while trying to beat out a ground ball.
Amanda Clack hit a two-run home run for Chatsworth, which will likely appeal the ejection to the City Section athletics office.
Ally Heredia pitched six innings as Granada Hills stunned No. 1-seeded San Fernando 9-3.
Jordyn Vanhook hit a three-run home run in El Camino Real’s 7-1 win over Banning. Kennedy defeated Carson 5-1.
Chatsworth will host El Camino Real in one semifinal on Tuesday and Kennedy will host Granada Hills in the other semifinal.
In Southern Section Division 1, No. 1-seeded Norco defeated Orange Lutheran 9-0 behind pitcher Sarah Willis to advance to the semifinals.