High school baseball: Adam Christopher turns up the heat with 11 strikeouts for El Camino Real

It’s pretty clear that El Camino Real has a pair of pitchers who can turn up the heat. Cole Kitchen struck out nine in six innings on Wednesday. And Adam Christopher was even better on Friday, striking out 11 in the Conquistadores’ 2-0 West Valley League win over Granada Hills.
Drew Gustafson was the tough-luck loser for the Highlanders, giving up his first earned run of the season. El Camino Real is 2-0 in league play. Christopher limited the Highlanders to three hits.
Chatsworth 4, Taft 2: Alonzo Castellanos threw a complete game and also had three RBIs for the Chancellors.
Poly 2, Verdugo Hills 0: Juan Rodriguez struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in the Parrots’ East Valley League win.
Sylmar 7, Van Nuys 2: Justin Zavala went three for four with two RBIs.
Alemany 1, Crespi 0: Charles Acker struck out nine and allowed one hit in the Mission League win. Ethan Hagen had two hits and drove in the game’s only run.
St. Francis 1, Chaminade 0: Brandon Markarian struck out seven and threw a four-hit shutout. Jack Clougherty had two hits.
Agoura 9, Royal 5: Aaron Suval hit a home run to lead the Chargers in a comeback win.
Simi Valley 4, Camarillo 0: Justin Campbell, a Tulane signee, continued his strong pitching, striking out nine in a complete-game two-hitter.
Thousand Oaks 8, Calabasas 6: Anthony Chavez and Roc Riggio hit home runs for the Lancers. Lucas Giumarra had three hits for Calabasas.
Alhambra 15, Mark Keppel 0: The Moors picked up a five-inning no-hitter to improve to 19-1-2. Lenny Arriaga was two for two with two RBIs.
St. Bonaventure 11, Bishop Diego 7: Charlie Saum hit a home run and finished with three RBIs.
Vista Murrieta 8, Great Oak 1: Zach Rodriguez finished with three hits for Vista Murrieta.
Corona 5, Edison 4: Kiki Wallander threw five shutout innings and Isaiah Greene hit a three-run home run for Corona.
Esperanza 7, Foothill 5: David Abbadessa went three for four and Coleman Allen and Kyle Kirk added two hits apiece to give Esperanza a sweep of Foothill this week.
Burroughs 5, Muir 2: Brian Garcia finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Newbury Park 9, Oaks Christian 3: Max Flame hit a home run and Myles Weiss walked none in six innings for the Panthers.
Village Christian 7, La Canada 0: Danny Veloz struck out 10 and allowed two hits.
Glendora 1, Colony 0: Adam Armstrong threw a two-hit shutout in the Palomares League game.
Ayala 9, Alta Loma 0: Dylan Cook threw the shutout with four strikeouts and also had two hits.