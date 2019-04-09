High school baseball: Ethan Hoopingarner strikes out 14 for Aliso Niguel

Ethan Hoopingarner, a USC commit, struck out 14 batters in six innings and allowed one hit as streaking Aliso Niguel defeated Laguna Hills 10-0 to remain unbeaten in the Sea View League.
Hoopingarner also hit a home run for Aliso Niguel, which is 19-3 overall and 7-0 in league.
Santa Margarita 4, Servite 0: Alex Schrier struck out five, walked none and finished with a seven-hit shutout in the Trinity League game.
Foothill 9, El Modena 0: Brett Awerkamp allowed one hit and struck out four. Alex Sardina finished with three hits.
Newbury Park 4, Westlake 1: Wesley De La Torre allowed three hits in the Panthers’ Marmonte League win. Jake Reed hit two doubles.
King 9, Corona 6: Kaden Moeller went three for three to lead King.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Alemany 1: Lucas Gordon struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings and Dominic Allegretti hit a three-run home run for the Knights. Allegretti finished with five RBIs.
Loyola 5, Chaminade 4: Kevin Parada hit a home run for the Cubs, who survived a three-run blast from Chaminade’s Dorian Asher in the Mission League game.
Harvard-Westlake 2, St. Francis 1: Sam Hliboki threw the complete game to keep Harvard-Westlake in first place in the Mission League. He struck out 11.
Banning 15, Carson 1: Anthony Joya struck out 11 in a Marine League game. Angel Jimenez hit a three-run home run.
Crescenta Valley 19, Muir 1: Vincent Parrott had three hits and five RBIs.
Arcadia 11, Burroughs 1: Preston Howey allowed three hits and five innings and Tyler Quintero had three hits and three RBIs.
Beckman 11, Woodbridge 0: Justin Goldstein struck out seven in four innings and Logan Jackson went three for three with two RBIs.
La Mirada 15, Mayfair 1: Jared Jones struck out eight in four innings and also went three for three.
Calabasas 3, Oaks Christian 2: The Coyotes got a walk-off victory on an error. Nick Crystal allowed two hits in six innings and Jackson Lapiner got the win in relief.
Mira Costa 13, West Torrance 3: Chase Meidroth hit a home run and added a two-run double for Mira Costa. Nick Carpino added four RBIs.
Roosevelt 5, Corona Santiago 1: Julian Luna and Anthony Corrales each had three hits for Roosevelt. Zach Veen threw a complete game.
Maranatha 10, Whittier Christian 0: Dawson Netz threw a five-inning perfect game for Maranatha with seven strikeouts.
Alhambra 8, Schurr 3: Alex Hernandez threw three innings of scoreless relief.