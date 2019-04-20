High school baseball: El Camino Real wins Redondo tournament championship

El Camino Real, tuning up for a final push toward competing for a West Valley League championship, won the Redondo tournament championship on Saturday with a 10-1 win over El Segundo.
Ethan Glassman threw a complete game and Jaydn Myatt hit a three-run home run. Steven Hernandez went three for three and Cole Kitchen and Andy Ambriz added two hits apiece. El Camino Real is 16-8-1 and closes out the regular season with a two-game series against Taft, Chatsworth and Birmingham over the next three weeks.
Orange Lutheran 4, Servite 3: The Lancers scored a run in the top of the ninth to clinch at least a share of the Trinity League championship. They have a three-game lead with three to play. Garrett Frechette and Caden Connor each had three hits.
Santa Margarita 3, St. John Bosco 0: The Eagles won their ninth consecutive game. Mathew McClure threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits. Milan Tolentino pitched a hitless seventh. Connor Bane had two RBIs. The Eagles close their regular season next week with a three-game series against JSerra.
JSerra 7, Mater Dei 1: Cody Schrier and Michael Curialle hit home runs to lead JSerra.
Simi Valley 7, Kennedy 0: Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. Brady Miles led the hitting attack with two hits and two RBIs.
Mira Costa 7, Torrance 1: Dylan Dennis had two hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs.
Pacifica 5, Marina 1: A four-run sixth inning propelled Pacifica to victory.
Aliso Niguel 8, Tesoro 5: Evan Fitterer hit a grand slam and Michael Davinni and Ethan Hoopingarner also hit home runs for Aliso Niguel.
Bishop Amat 4, Mission Viejo 2: Aaron Brown and Alonzo Zuniga each had two hits for the Lancers.
King 1, South Hills 0: Preston Johnston threw a three-hit shutout for King.
Vista Murrieta 7, Corona 5: Caiden Matheny had two hits and two RBIs for the Broncos.
Ayala 6, Yucaipa 4: Joe Naranjo and John Pappas each hit home runs for Ayala.
Peninsula 2, Oaks Christian 0: Kevin Kane threw five shutout innings.