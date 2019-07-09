Running back Jaydn Ott leaves Norco

If it’s July, it’s time for the second wave of transfers, and Norco High has lost a good one in sophomore running back Jaydn Ott.
Coach Chuck Chastain confirmed on Monday that Ott checked out of school last week and was moving to Nevada. He apparently will enroll at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, which means Servite will have to try to tackle him on Sept. 7.
Ott rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. He’s committed to Oregon. Norco had big plans for him this season, but Ott has moved several times for family issues.