After rain forced postponement on Friday, La Mirada and Mira Costa met on Saturday in their Southern Section Division 1 baseball quarterfinal game. It was all La Mirada.

Jared Jones went three for three at the plate and struck out seven over six innings in La Mirada’s 9-2 victory. La Mirada will play at Cypress on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Jones, Darius Perry and Emilio Morales each hit home runs. Perry was three for three with three RBIs.

