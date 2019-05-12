Matthew Boling sets national record in the 100 meters in Texas

Matthew Boling of Houston Strake Jesuit High School set a national high school record in the 100 meters on Saturday, running 10.13 seconds at the Texas UIL state track and field championships at the University of Texas in Austin.
He ran the 100 in 9.98 two weeks ago, but the record didn’t count because Boling was aided by a strong tailwind, clocked at 4.2 mph, more than twice the legal limit of 2.0.
Boling, who has signed with Georgia, also has gone 26 feet, 3½ inches in the long jump.
His speed has attracted fans and support from across Texas and earned him the nickname “White Lightning.”