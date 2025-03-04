Prep talk: Jorden Wells of Servite is freshman to watch in football, track

Jorden (left) and Jace Wells are freshmen brothers at Servite who play football and run track.

When freshman Jorden Wells of Servite High ran the 100 meters in 10.64 seconds last month, it was a warning to everyone about his potential speed and talent in track and field as well as football.

“Electric” is how football coach Chris Reinert describes Wells playing running back for the freshman team. He scored more than 20 touchdowns for the 9-1 team. “He’s an offensive weapon.”

Then Wells unveiled his speed when running the 100 meters and suddenly he looks like a young talent on the rise.

Jorden Wells Ran 10.64 - 100m, New freshmen record. 4th fastest All Time & new meet record! Not bad for a freshmen. Best is yet to come!!!!#thatservitespeed #ServiteTrackandField #CREDO #Speedkills pic.twitter.com/HFvEsbh4co — Jace & Jorden Wells (@Wellstwins28) February 24, 2025

His twin brother, Jace, also plays football and runs the 400 in track. It should be a fun spring seeing how fast the two brothers run. …

It will be No. 1 Corona against No. 4 La Mirada in baseball at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at La Mirada. …

The Southern California Regional playoffs in soccer begins on Tuesday.

