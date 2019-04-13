High school track and field: Tessa Green of Santa Margarita turns on the speed at Orange County championships

Tessa Green of Santa Margarita showed off her speed on Saturday at the Orange County track and field championships at Mission Viejo.
She won the girls’ 100 in 11.96 seconds. The meet record is 11.93.
In the boys’ 100, junior Kaden Reynolds of Aliso Niguel won in 10.85.
Drake Nguyen of Woodbridge set a meet record in the boys’ long jump with a mark of 23 feet, 8 ¼ inches.
Sean Rhyan of San Juan Hills won the shotput at 63-3 ½. Skyler Magula of Marina cleared 15-7 to win the pole vault. John Burns of Mission Viejo won the 300 hurdles in 38.81.
Ava Butterbaugh of Mission Viejo won the girls’ shotput with mark of 44-10.
Mater Dei took the boys’ 4 x 100 relay in 41.94 and Los Alamitos won the girls’ version in 47.42.
Maddie Lyon of Woodbridge had an outstanding mark in the girls’ triple at 40-4.