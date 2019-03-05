Loyola opens Mission League with shutout over St. Francis

Loyola, ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2 baseball, opened Mission League play with a 5-0 win over St. Francis on Monday to improve to 7-0 overall.
Kevin Parada hit a home run and finished three for three. Derek Yoo struck out eight and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Harvard-Westlake 17, Crespi 1: The Wolverines got 18 hits in the Mission League win. JP Corrigan had a home run and finished with four hits and three RBIs. Freshman Jacob Galloway and senior Tyler Cox each had three hits.
Sylmar 2, Granada Hills 0: Enrique Espinoza struck out 10 and carried a no-hitter into the fifth for the Spartans.’
Foothill 7-5, Servite 6-6: In the first game of a doubleheader, Foothill won with a run in the top of the 10th inning. Seth Spatcaean had the RBI single and finished with three hits. Servite won the second game behind CJ Masciel, who had three RBIs.
Santa Margarita 6-4, Gahr 2-3: Alex Schrier struck out three and walked one in six innings of the first game. Jonny Giannola had three RBIs. Milan Tolentino had a triple, RBI and got the save in the second game of the sweep for Santa Margarita.
Hart 3, Golden Valley 2: Angelo Lucchese contributed two hits for the Indians.
Saugus 3, West Ranch 1: Bobby Garcia pitched the Centurions to the Foothill League win. Hewitt Grissom had two hits.
West Torrance 6, Palos Verdes 4: Gary Rowe Jr. homered for West Torrance. Brian King and Erik Anderson had two hits each for Palos Vderdes.