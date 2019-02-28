Advertisement

Prep baseball roundup: Jared Karros of Mira Costa throws no-hitter

By
Feb 27, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Jarred Karros of Mira Costa threw a no-hitter in 4-0 win over Gahr. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Hitters, not pitchers, are supposed to be produced in the Karros family, headed by former Dodger first baseman Eric Karros. But Jared Karros has started a new family tradition _ pitching excellence.

The senior UCLA signee threw a no-hitter on Wednesday, striking out five and walking one, in Mira Costa’s 4-0 win over Gahr. It’s been a rough start for Mira Costra, which is 4-3 after starting the season as a top 10 team.

Oaks Christian 1, Newbury Park 0: Ernest Adendorff allowed one hit while striking out six and walking none. Austin Dudas, Rhylan Thomas and Quintt Landis each had two hits. Landis had the game-winning walk-off hit.

Huntington Beach 12, Riverside Poly 1: Josh Hahn and Brett Barrera had two hits and two RBIs for the Oilers.

Dana Hills 6, Capistrano Valley 2: Thomas Buckanavage contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Servite 4, Los Alamitos 1: Jake Lappin and Mike Santos each had two hits and Knolton Clark struck out seven in a complete game.

Agoura 7, Oak Park 2: Nick Hawkins went three for three and Aedan Cunningham struck out seven for the Chargers.

Simi Valley 3, Royal 2: Andrew Devine struck out seven in five innings. Vincent Cicolello had three hits and Justin Campbell added two hits.

San Pedro 1, Poly 0: Anthony Scognamillo threw seven shutout innings for the Pirates (3-0), who won on a bases loaded walk in the eighth inning. Elias Galaviz struck out eight for Poly.

Sylmar 4, Roosevelt 2: Freshman pitcher Juan Martinez picked up his first victory.

Esperanza 3, El Dorado 1: Jason McDonnell was three for three to lead Esperanza.

Aliso Niguel 3, Mission Viejo 0: Ethan Hoopingarner struck out 11 and walked one in five shutout innings.

Valencia 3, Saugus 1: The Vikings opened Foothill League play with a win. Tyler Robitaille struck out 10 and allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings.

West Ranch 3, Hart 0: Garret Monheim had two RBIs and JD Callahan and Trent Bird combined on the shutout.

Parkview 3, JSerra 2: In Alabama, the Lions gave up three runs in the third inning in the loss. Michael Curialle, Blake Klassen and Chase Katafias each had two hits.

Foothill 5, Villa Park 0: Ketch Gannon had three hits and three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout.

Chaminade 12, Marshall 0: Jack Costello went four for three to lead the Eagles.

Marina 3, Tustin 1: Braden Wylde finished with three RBIs.

Thousand Oaks 12, Calabasas 6: Josh Williams had two hits and three RBIs for the Lancers.

El Camino Real 10, Narbonne 2: Cole Kitchen finished with nine strikeouts in six innings. Steven Hernandez had three hits.

St. John Bosco 7, Temecula Valley 6: AJ Ortiz had three hits for the Braves.

Warren 4, Bell 0: Diego Jimenez threw a no-hitter, Warren’s fifth consecutive shutout.

La Canada 4, Crescenta Valley 0: Two La Canada pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

Arcadia 3, Damien 0: Preston Howey threw five shutout innings.

Santa Margarita 6, Capistrano Valley Christian 4: Alex Schrier struck out five in four innings. Milan Tolentino hit a home run.

