Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Mira Costa is No. 1 in boys’ volleyball, beach volleyball, girls’ lacrosse

Mira Costa volleyball players, from left, Alex Heins, Mateo Fuerbringer, Justin Warner and Grayson Bradford celebrate.
Mira Costa volleyball players, from left, Alex Heins, Mateo Fuerbringer, Justin Warner and Grayson Bradford celebrate during their victory over Loyola on Friday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

It could be ring season this spring for Mira Costa High teams.

According to the Southern Section power rankings, Mira Costa is the No. 1-ranked team in boys’ volleyball, No. 1 in beach volleyball and No. 1 in girls’ lacrosse. …

The Michelle Carew Classic in softball will be held April 2-5 in Orange County. Peralta Canyon Park, Yorba Regional Park and Canyon High will be the primary sites.

Norco leads the 32-team field. …

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement