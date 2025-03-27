Prep talk: Mira Costa is No. 1 in boys’ volleyball, beach volleyball, girls’ lacrosse
- Share via
-
It could be ring season this spring for Mira Costa High teams.
According to the Southern Section power rankings, Mira Costa is the No. 1-ranked team in boys’ volleyball, No. 1 in beach volleyball and No. 1 in girls’ lacrosse. …
The Michelle Carew Classic in softball will be held April 2-5 in Orange County. Peralta Canyon Park, Yorba Regional Park and Canyon High will be the primary sites.
Norco leads the 32-team field. …
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.