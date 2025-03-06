Advertisement
Prep talk: Unbeaten Mira Costa to be tested at top volleyball tournament

Mira Costa's Mateo Fuerbringer alongside Denny Lennon.
Mateo Fuerbringer of Mira Costa is presented with the 2023 AAU Beach Volleyball national player of the year award by Denny Lennon.
(Christine Jimbo)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
One of the best boys’ volleyball tournaments of the season is set for Friday and Saturday at Poway High in San Diego. The Best of the West tournament features No. 1-seeded Mira Costa against the likes of Loyola, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Corona del Mar and Mater Dei.

Mira Costa has started the season at 10-0 and includes highly touted sophomore Mateo Fuerbringer. One of Mira Costa’s top players has been 6-foot-11 Grayson Bradford, a transfer from Crespi and UCLA commit. …

Loyola offensive lineman Nathan Turk, a junior, announced that he intends to play for Harvard in 2026.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

