Prep talk: Unbeaten Mira Costa to be tested at top volleyball tournament
- Share via
-
One of the best boys’ volleyball tournaments of the season is set for Friday and Saturday at Poway High in San Diego. The Best of the West tournament features No. 1-seeded Mira Costa against the likes of Loyola, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Corona del Mar and Mater Dei.
Mira Costa has started the season at 10-0 and includes highly touted sophomore Mateo Fuerbringer. One of Mira Costa’s top players has been 6-foot-11 Grayson Bradford, a transfer from Crespi and UCLA commit. …
Loyola offensive lineman Nathan Turk, a junior, announced that he intends to play for Harvard in 2026.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.