High school baseball: Pitcher Cameron Repetti turns up the intensity in 2-1 win over Pacifica

Roaring with his voice, clenching his fist, turning his face red, Cameron Repetti of Cypress showed all the emotion of pitcher determined to deliver victory on Tuesday in an Empire League opener against neighborhood rival Pacifica.
A year ago, he lost his composure when Pacifica fans got to him with their taunts and shouts. This time, he was cool and calm on the mound but let out his emotions each time he passed his test in a 2-1 victory. His biggest moment came in the sixth inning when he escaped a bases loaded jam with a strikeout and double play.
“I kept my composure,” the Cal State Fullerton-bound senior said.
He’s 4-1 this season and has allowed just two earned runs for the 11-1 Centurions, ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 1. He struck out three and walked none. Tyler Chaffee had the big hit in the fifth that allowed two runs to score.
Orange Lutheran 4, Santa Margarita 2: Jasiah Dixon had two hits in the Lancers’ Trinity League opening win.
Servite 3, Mater Dei 1: Knolton Clark struck out five in 6 2/3 innings for 11-3 Servite.
JSerra 5, St. John Bosco 3: A three-run seventh propelled the Lions to the Trinity League victory. Paul Roche had two hits and Blake Klassen had two RBIs. David Hays struck out 10 for St. John Bosco.
Crespi 7, Loyola 5: Alex Sepulveda contributed two hits and two RBIs and Dylan Jacobs picked up the Mission League save. Kevin Parada had three hits for Loyola.
Chaminade 3, Alemany 1: Timmy Davoren struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Spencer Williams hit a home run against his former team.
Burroughs 13, Glendale 3: Brian Garcia had two hits and three RBIs for the Indians.
Arcadia 8, Burbank 1: Preston Howey picked up his fifth win and Jacob Lopez hit his second home run to help the Apaches improve to 9-0 and 3-0 in the Pacific League.
Crescenta Valley 6, Pasadena 0: Will Grimm threw a seven-hit shutout and had two hits for the Falcons.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, St. Francis 1: The Knights (4-0) took over first place in the Mission League. Lucas Gordon and Jeff Pierantoni each had two hits. Tyler Stromsborg allowed three hits in five innings.
Corona Santiago 3, Corona Centennial 2: Clay Cummings had the walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning, his second hit of the game. Jacob Blawn struck out six in five innings.
Corona 4, Roosevelt 0: Kiki Wallander threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Freshman Andrew Walters had a home run.
Norco 7, King 2: Michael Forbes went three for three to lead Norco.
Viewpoint 14, Van Nuys 8: Will Lashever went four for five.
Beckman 7, Northwood 0: Justin Goldstein and Tristan Dupont combined on a one-hitter. Logan Jackson had two RBIs.
Bishop Amat 1, La Salle 0: Steven Loera struck out six and four hits in the Del Rey League victory. Blake Archuleta had two hits.
Carson 10, Cleveland 0: Jaja Bellinger pitched the five-inning shutout. Juan Camarena finished with three RBIs.
Marina 2, Chino Hills 1: Chase Hennessey scattered seven hits in the victory.
Etiwanda 10, Northview 0: Cody Freeman went four for four with three RBIs. PJ Torrez also had three RBIs.
Maranatha 10, Whittier Christian 0: Dawson Netz struck out 10 in five innings.
Sylmar 4, Venice 1: Ernesto Esparza picked up the win in relief.
Alhambra 14, Bell Gardens 2: Matt Mancillas had four hits and Lenny Arriego added three hits for Alhambra.