High school baseball: San Pedro is 21-1 after nine-inning victory

San Pedro keeps on winning. The Pirates pulled out a 6-4 win over Del Norte in San Diego on Tuesday when Josh Duarte delivered a two-run home run in the ninth inning of the Lions tournament.
It was the 21st win in 22 games this season for San Pedro. Cain Lusic had three hits. Zach Tuszkiewicz threw the final three innings for the Pirates.
Servite 3, Orange Lutheran 1: The Friars handed No. 1-ranked Orange Lutheran its first defeat in the Trinity League. Sean Lugo went three for three with three RBIs. Freshman Trevor Schmidt struck out five in four innings. The Friars handed a first defeat to Max Rajcic, who gave up five hits and two runs in four innings.
Santa Margarita 3, St. John Bosco 1: Alex Schrier struck out 10 and walked none to help the surging Eagles stay alive in the Trinity League playoff hunt. Milan Tolentino had two hits.
Los Alamitos 7, Huntington Beach 5: The Oilers suffered their first Sunset Surf League defeat. Dallas Burke threw four shutout innings of relief. Kenui Huey had two hits and two RBIs.
Trabuco Hills 1, Aliso Niguel 0: Sammy Murphy struck out three, walked one and allowed three hits in the upset over Aliso Niguel. Ethan Hoopingarner struck out 10 in five innings.
La Mirada 10, Norwalk 0: Jared Jones struck out 11 and allowed one hit in five innings for the Matadores. Eugene Jeon had a two-run double.
Newbury Park 3, El Camino Real 0: Myles Weiss threw the shutout to lead the Panthers in San Diego.
Crescenta Valley 4, Burroughs 3: Will Grimm contributed two hits and three RBIs in the Pacific League win for the Falcons. Grimm also threw six innings, striking out four. Chad Ruf got the save.
Pasadena 15, Burbank 5: Michael Gonzalez had a grand slam for Pasadena.
Arcadia 10, Hoover 0: Preston Howey improved to 11-0 with five shutout innings, striking out six. Tyler Quintero had three hits. Dustin Allen and Brandon Nguyen each hit home runs.
Paraclete 7, Crossroads 0: Andrew Arciga threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts and 81 pitches.
Corona 6, Corona Santiago 5: Josiah Garcia delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Michael Flores finished with four hits to lead Corona. Clay Cummings had four hits for Santiago.
Corona Centennial 6, King 3: Shawn Hepler struck out eight in a complete game for Centennial. Zachary Leonti hit a home run.
Brea Olinda 3, Esperanza 2: Noah Hirose struck out three in the seventh to pick up the save.
Hart 8, Golden Valley 3: Dan Parra and Pat Arman combined to strike out 15 batters.
Saugus 1, West Ranch 0: Bobby Garcia threw the shutout to severely hurt West Ranch’s Foothill League title hopes. JD Callahan was the tough-luck losing pitcher.
Agoura 11, Eastlake 5: Aaron Suval went four for four with two RBIs and Nick Hawkins added two hits and two RBIs. Nick Seyler finished with three hits.
Basic 5, San Fernando 4: Matt Dodd had three hits for the Tigers.
Birmingham 7, Faith Lutheran 2: The Patriots gave coach Matt Mowry his 200th career coaching victory since taking over the program in 2007.
Granada Hills 4, Spring Valley 2: Brandon Garfinkel threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Temescal Canyon 10, Arlington 1: Dane Padrnos allowed four hits in six innings. Diego Ramos had three hits.
Marina 3, Laguna Beach 2: Cory Lewis had a perfect game for 4 1/3 innings. Dylan Holt had a two-run double.
Beckman 9, Northwood 3: Alec Gomez and Nick McLain each had two hits and two RBIs. Justin Goldstein struck out eight in four innings.
Windward 11, Viewpoint 2: Wes Burton pitched the Wildcats to victory.
Thousand Oaks 13, Chula Vista Mater Dei 3: Ryan Tuner and Anthony Chavez each had two hits and three RBIs. Chavez and Jacob Wilson hit home runs.
Maranatha 1, Green Valley 0: Max Blessinger struck out four, walked none and allowed four hits in the shutout.