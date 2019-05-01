High school baseball: San Pedro moves closer to Marine League title

Travis Connelly helped move San Pedro closer to a Marine League baseball championship on Tuesday, pitching the Pirates to a 1-0 victory over Carson for a two-game lead with three to play.
He struck out six and allowed one hit in a complete game to outduel Nick Salas of Carson. Connelly improved to 7-0. The only run of the game came on a sacrifice fly by Dom Porter in the fifth inning. Jake Harper had two hits and scored the game’s only run. Anthony Scognamillo also threw out a runner at the plate. San Pedro is 23-4 and 7-0.
In a Southern Section wild card playoff game, Palos Verdes defeated Segerstrom 5-0 and will play Long Beach Poly on Thursday in Division 3. Ryan Anderson threw the shutout.
Los Osos, which ended the regular season with a three-game sweep of Baseline League co-champion Damien, continued its stellar play with a 10-0 win over Walnut.
Anthony Ramirez hit a walk-off two-run home run in the eighth inning to give Saugus a 4-2 win over Downey.