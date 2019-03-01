Prep baseball: Sophomore Caden Aoki pitches one-hit shutout for Edison over Mater Dei

Edison turned to sophomore Caden Aoki on Thursday in an important nonleague high school baseball game against unbeaten Santa Ana Mater Dei.
Aoki was up for the task, surrendering only a first-inning single while striking out seven and walking none in a 3-0 victory. He threw only 68 pitches.
Ted Burton had an RBI triple and Aoki had an RBI double.
Esperanza 5, Anaheim Canyon 4: Leadoff hitter Davis Hildebrandt had three hits, and so did cleanup hitter Jason McDonnell, in Esperanza’s victory.
Great Oak 14, Steele Canyon 3: Zach Arnold, Isaiah Lopez, Jonah Sebring and Jesse Dickens each had two RBIs for Great Oaks (5-0-1).
Corona Santiago 13, Roosevelt 1: Daryl Ruiz had two doubles, a single and two RBIs in the Big VIII League win. George Sonora added three hits and three RBIs.
Corona 11, King 5: Danny Perez homered and Isaiah Greene finished with three hits, including two doubles and a triple, for the Panthers.
La Mirada 7-2, Lakewood 3-0: The Matadores scored six runs in the sixth inning to win the first game of a doubleheader. Jared Jones had three hits. In the second game, Memo Pacheco threw a shutout.
St. Francis 11, Palmdale 1: Doyle Kane had three hits and brother Mikey Kane had two hits for St. Francis.
Granada Hills 9, Kennedy 6: Alberto Prado had a two-run home run and picked up the save.
San Pedro 3, Redondo 2: The Pirates (4-0) stayed unbeaten by scoring a run in the top of the eighth. Dom Porter hit a home run and Armando Arvizo struck out 10 in eight innings.
Paraclete 5, Viewpoint 1: Joey Estes threw a complete game for Paraclete.
Temescal Canyon 2, Paloma Valley 1: Jack McClellan had the walk-off infield single in the eighth inning.