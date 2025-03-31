Prep sports roundup: Orange Lutheran holds on for softball win over Mater Dei

Defending Trinity League softball champion Orange Lutheran escaped with a 3-2 win over Mater Dei on Monday to improve to 2-0 in league play.

The Lancers were cruising along with a 3-0 lead until Mater Dei scored two runs in the sixth off Jo Marsh. Freshman Rylee Silva then picked up the save in relief.

Kai Minor had an RBI single during a three-run first inning and also robbed Mater Dei of a potential home run with a catch. Carlie Snyder delivered a two-run double.

Advertisement

Orange Lutheran (9-1) hasn’t lost a Trinity League game since the 2022 season. The Lancers face Santa Margarita on Tuesday.

Baseball

Corona 9, King 0: The No. 1-ranked Panthers hit six home runs and recorded their 10th shutout in 12 games. Seth Hernandez led the home-run barrage with two. Brady Ebel, Trey Ebel, Joshua Sur and Ethin Bingaman also hit home runs. Jayden Daya yielded one hit in five innings.

El Dorado 5, Herriman (Utah) Mountain Ridge 4: Lorenzo Favela had three RBIs to help El Dorado win its opener in the National Classic.

Gahr 2, La Jolla Country Day 0: Junior pitcher Jake Ourique struck out eight, walked one and gave up four hits in the shutout.

Advertisement

Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 5, Bishop Amat 1: Abram Sherrin allowed two hits while striking out six in an opening win of the National Classic.

Cypress 4, South Jordan (Utah) Bingham 1: Sophomore Gary Hennessy and junior Noah Johnson each had two RBIs for Cypress.

Arlington 6, Coronado 0: Sky Donaldson threw a three-hit shutout and Nathan Chavez drove in four runs in a National Classic opener.

Villa Park 1, Salem Hills (Utah) 0: Brady Wolfe threw four hitless innings and Trevor Kalma followed with three more shutout innings, allowing one hit in the victory.

Advertisement

Viewpoint 11, Orange Glen 1: Michael Shaw threw a three-hitter for Viewpoint. Izzy Parsky had two triples and three RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 5, Dana Hills 0: Mike DeFrancesca struck out 12 to lead Trabuco Hills.

Woodbridge 3, Foothill 2: Foothill scored two runs in the top of the seventh but fell short in its rally.

La Habra 9, Damien 2: Spencer Carty had three hits for La Habra.

