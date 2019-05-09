Ron Nocetti is set to take over as executive director of CIF

Ron Nocetti will be taking over for Roger Blake as executive director of the California Interscholastic Federation on Aug. 1. The question is what changes could be in store.
Nocetti has been the associate executive director since 2012 and understands the issues facing high school sports in the state: Transfers; concerns about dropping football participation numbers; the sports calendar; declining attendance for playoffs.
“I’m very aware of the issues we’ve faced throughout the entire time I’ve been there,” he said.
Nocetti said he plans to meet with CIF stakeholders over the next few months to “see where the groups want us to take them.”
The Southern Section could be coming forth with a proposal on transfers this fall. The state has been engaged in trying to reduce concussions in football. Sections have been moving up their sports calendars. Sections continue to explore reasons for attendance decline during playoff competition.
All will need to be addressed by Nocetti in the coming months and the issues are different in Southern California than in Northern California.