High School Sports

High school basketball: CIF state championship scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

Eastvale Roosevelt 80, Archbishop Riordan 60

DIVISION II

Carmichael Jesuit 66, Chatsworth 53

DIVISION IV

Portola Valley Priory 83, Fresno Christian 66

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

Etiwanda 75, Archbishop Mitty 59

DIVISION II

Caruthers 56, Rancho Bernardo 37

DIVISION IV

Cerritos Whitney 48, Half Moon Bay 40

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION I

Sierra Canyon 58, Stockton Lincoln 53

DIVISION III

San Gabriel Academy 52, King’s Academy 51

DIVISION V

San Francisco International 71, Diamond Ranch 52

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Carondelet 51, Sage Hill 48

DIVISION III

Marin Catholic 48, Chula Vista Mater Dei 38

DIVISION V

Woodland Christian 47, Rosamond 41

