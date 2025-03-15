High school basketball: CIF state championship scores
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
Eastvale Roosevelt 80, Archbishop Riordan 60
DIVISION II
Carmichael Jesuit 66, Chatsworth 53
DIVISION IV
Portola Valley Priory 83, Fresno Christian 66
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
Etiwanda 75, Archbishop Mitty 59
DIVISION II
Caruthers 56, Rancho Bernardo 37
DIVISION IV
Cerritos Whitney 48, Half Moon Bay 40
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION I
Sierra Canyon 58, Stockton Lincoln 53
DIVISION III
San Gabriel Academy 52, King’s Academy 51
DIVISION V
San Francisco International 71, Diamond Ranch 52
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Carondelet 51, Sage Hill 48
DIVISION III
Marin Catholic 48, Chula Vista Mater Dei 38
DIVISION V
Woodland Christian 47, Rosamond 41
