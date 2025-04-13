CIF panels weighing options on how to improve transfer rules

Garfield High football players and coaches pose for a photo after defeating Roosevelt at SoFi Stadium in the East L.A. Classic between neighborhood rivals last season in an era of 17,000 transfers statewide.

Discussions are getting serious within the California Interscholastic Federation over the idea of establishing a one-time free transfer rule for athletes during their four years of high school.

There are questions about what happens after the free transfer takes place. Should a second transfer result in a one-year ineligibility for varsity competition? Should a valid change of residence be allowed to establish eligibility after the one-time free transfer is used? What kind of hardship waivers will be allowed?

Currently, if you transfer without moving, you have a one-time sit-out period for half the season. A valid change of residence makes you eligible any time you transfer.

Transfers on pace to break another record in Southern Section. pic.twitter.com/xXyVB051ub — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 9, 2025

These issues are being discussed as part of seven CIF committees put together to figure out priorities for the coming years. With a record transfer number of more than 17,000 statewide last year and another record expected for this year, there’s growing concern that education-based high school sports is turning into AAU or college sports, where students are switching teams for sports reasons whenever they want without consequences.

The largest section in the state, the Southern Section, made it clear during a discussion last month at the state‘s Federated Council meeting that it would not be in favor of switching to a one-time free transfer rule unless the valid change of residence transfer is disallowed because there would be little change from the current rule allowing wealthier families to keep moving from school to school. The Southern Section would be in favor of waivers for military families if the valid change of residence rule is removed.

Another administrator criticized the idea of any transfer restrictions, warning with college sports creating a transfer portal that allows athletes to switch freely every season, high school sports would be falling behind in the changing environment. Other states are also debating whether to remove transfer restrictions.

Redondo Union basketball coach Reggie Morris Jr. said the changes taking place can’t be ignored.

“It you wanted to enter into the business world, you would go to a school that had courses to prepare you. If you want to pursue athletics, why wouldn’t you do the same?” Morris said.

It’s clear the California Legislature encourages school choice and there are so many permits, magnet programs, charter schools and schools offering online courses that transfers are likely to keep growing. How the CIF intends to protect its mission of being about education-based sports is the dilemma as pro and college teams focus on TV contracts and NIL deals to fuel their growth.

Can the CIF please agree to start this new policy as soon as possible. It's the easiest, least expensive policy change to regain confidence in its transfer rules. pic.twitter.com/hyJqtNWQqu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2025

Along with the proposal to allow a one-time free transfer is another idea to discourage illegal recruiting: “Multiple transfers to the same school/school program would initiate a meeting with the Section office with the possibility of further investigation.”

That proposal is already being implemented by the City Section and should be embraced by others. There’s nothing more preventative than making sure parents, coaches and administrators understand an alarm goes off when a group of transfers suddenly show up for one sport. It’s a simple but effective deterrent. Any one-time free transfer rule must come with an increased commitment from section offices to enforce illegal recruiting rules. Otherwise, don’t do anything.

Membership schools need to decide whether investing millions of dollars in high school sports should be about winning championships or preparing teenagers to be adults. Yes, you can do both, but there’s too many people willing to cheat, take shortcuts and ignore rules in the name of “helping kids.”

The rules need to be made to let average students enjoy their high school experiences and make it easy for families who want to switch schools for any reason correct their initial mistake. But those families wanting to play the system, enough. You’re welcome to go pay thousands of dollars to a private coach who will keep telling you how good your son or daughter is no matter the truth.

The CIF understands with college athletes free to keep transferring year after year, the pressure will grow for high school sports to follow. Don’t let it happen. There are too many rogue people interested in ruining the high school sports experience to help their own wallets or egos.