Kendall Coyne Schofield takes her place among NHL's best at skills competition

“It was a no-brainer and a huge honor to be the first woman to compete in the All-Star skills competition. It was surreal,” said Coyne Schofield, who lives in Irvine with her husband, Chargers offensive guard Michael Schofield. “My first impression was I can do this. My speed is definitely my strength. I was a little nervous, but I knew it was a moment that was going to break a lot of barriers and a moment that would change the perception of our sport and show support for our game, so it was so exciting.”