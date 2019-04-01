Blues go from rock-bottom to NHL playoff team in three months

San Jose is stumbling toward the playoffs and raising questions about its playoff fate after a generally solid season. The Sharks interrupted an 0-6-1 slump to beat Vegas on Saturday in a physical game and clinch home-ice advantage for their first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights, but the Sharks reverted to their bad form on Sunday in a 5-3 home loss to Calgary. They should be concerned that they’ve won only one of their last seven games at the Shark Tank, which used to be a forbidding place for visitors. San Jose’s woes are partly due to injuries: Joe Pavelski (lower-body injury) on Sunday missed his seventh straight game and Erik Karlsson (groin) missed his 15th in a row, and forwards Melker Karlsson and Lukas Radil also sat out after being hurt on Saturday. But the biggest concern is their goaltending, which has compiled a league-worst save percentage of .889 and could undermine their chances against Vegas, though the Golden Knights have been sliding lately, too.