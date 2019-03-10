Harry Howell, Hockey Hall of Famer and former Kings player, dies at 86

Howell, a native of Hamilton, Canada, played 1,411 NHL games. Most were with the New York Rangers, who retired his jersey and his No. 3. He won the Norris trophy as the league’s best defenseman in 1966 and then jokingly predicted that no one would win it for a while afterward except Bobby Orr. Howell was correct: Orr won the Norris the next eight seasons in a row and redefined the defenseman’s role in the game.