What we learned in the NHL last week: Dave Hakstol is out at Philadelphia, but Joel Quenneville isn't in

Calgary’s 7-2 rout of St. Louis on Sunday gave the Flames a three-game winning streak and a 12-2-1 record over the past month. The Flames have scored at least seven goals in a game four times this season, tying them with Tampa Bay for the most seven-goal performances. Defenseman Mark Giordano scored a goal for a third straight game, gaining a share of the top scoring total among defensemen with 35 points through Sunday’s action. Goalie David Rittich played back-to-back games for the first time in his career and won both while Mike Smith recovered from what coach Bill Peters described as “general soreness.” Goaltending loomed as the Flames’ biggest vulnerability but Rittich (11-3-1, .925 save percentage, 2.21 goals-against average) has made it a strong point.