Jake Muzzin trade shows no one on Kings is safe before NHL trade deadline

Trading defenseman Jake Muzzin to Toronto for a first-round draft pick and two prospects was a belated admission by Kings general manager Rob Blake and club President Luc Robitaille that they were wrong in thinking the roster they took into this season was capable of another Stanley Cup run. Trading Tanner Pearson to Pittsburgh was intended as a jolt; dealing Muzzin was an unmistakable pivot toward the future. He was one of their best players in a dismal season, good enough to bring the Kings a first-round draft pick and two prospects from the Maple Leafs. Who’s next? Center Jeff Carter, 34 and in a scoring decline, has some trade value. Winger Carl Hagelin’s speed and expiring contract make him useful to a contender. But the Kings’ biggest trade chip leading up to the Feb. 25 deadline is goaltender Jonathan Quick, whose contract ($5.8 million for four more seasons) lacks a no-move or no-trade clause. If Blake can trade Quick for prospects and draft picks and significantly accelerate the rebuilding process, he must consider it and not let sentiment get in the way.