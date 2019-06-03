NHL draft prospects get peek at the future at Stanley Cup Final

Dach said he sees himself as “a Ryan Getzlaf-type center, a big, rangy, pass-first player,” he said. He also said he was impressed with Blake and Robitaille. “They played in the NHL for so long and obviously great people away from the rink, too,” he said. “I just tried to show them what my personality was away from the game and I think I was able to do that. It went good and L.A. is a nice city, and it would be great to play there.”