Stanley Cup Final: Vince Dunn, Oskar Sundqvist expected to return for Blues in Game 4

Dunn was on a liquid diet for a while after he took a shot to the face during the West final, and he said it has taken him a while to regain his strength and his timing. “It's tough watching the games and obviously not being on the ice for the games. It's hard to watch,” he said. “But it's a special feeling to be a part of this team right now. We've done a great job so far. Just kind of watching from above, you kind of see things differently and you can learn a little bit, too.”