Hockey

Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester gets defibrillator implant after collapsing in Anaheim

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had surgery to put an implantable cardioverter defribrillator in his chest.
(Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
Feb. 14, 2020
11:14 AM
Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to restore his heart’s normal rhythm after the St. Louis Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the procedure was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester will be monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital until he is cleared to return to St. Louis.

Then Bouwmeester will be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.

Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks on Tuesday night when he collapsed on the bench. The veteran defenseman was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat. Bouwmeester also regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to an Anaheim hospital.

Helene Elliott
