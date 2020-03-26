Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Colorado Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Feb. 29 in Nashville.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
March 26, 2020
3:32 PM
A player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Thursday, making him the third NHL player known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Avalanche did not identify the player but said he has “been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal.” The statement continued, “The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete.”

The Avalanche played the Kings on March 9 at Staples Center. The two other NHL players who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus were members of the Ottawa Senators, who were at Staples Center to face the Kings on March 11. That was the last NHL game played before Commissioner Gary Bettman put the league on pause in order to help halt the spread of the virus.

Two members of the Lakers also are known to have tested positive, along with four players on the Brooklyn Nets — who visited Staples Center on March 10 — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons. Wood’s agent said Wednesday that his client has fully recovered.

The NHL initially told its players to self-isolate at home through March 27 but has since extended that period to run through April 6.

Helene Elliott
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
