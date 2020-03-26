Colorado Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

A player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Thursday, making him the third NHL player known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Avalanche did not identify the player but said he has “been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal.” The statement continued, “The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete.”

The Avalanche played the Kings on March 9 at Staples Center. The two other NHL players who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus were members of the Ottawa Senators, who were at Staples Center to face the Kings on March 11. That was the last NHL game played before Commissioner Gary Bettman put the league on pause in order to help halt the spread of the virus.

Two members of the Lakers also are known to have tested positive, along with four players on the Brooklyn Nets — who visited Staples Center on March 10 — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons. Wood’s agent said Wednesday that his client has fully recovered.

The NHL initially told its players to self-isolate at home through March 27 but has since extended that period to run through April 6.

